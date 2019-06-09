It’s official — just around one year after they began dating, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married! The super-sweet couple tied the knot on Saturday in Montecito, California, People has confirmed. According to a source reportedly close to the newlyweds, it was the “happiest day” for the bride. “She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” the insider gushed.

Per People, guests mingled on the lawn after the ceremony, enjoying cocktails while a live band played. They were then ushered into the reception, where Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s “very vibrant menu” waited. “They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables,” an insider said. “They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu. For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger and Pratt took to Instagram to share twin-posts, giving a glimpse of the duo in their wedding attire. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” both Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared on their respective profiles.

As the pair referenced in their posts, their closest friends and family were there to watch them become husband and wife. In addition to Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack (with ex-wife Anna Faris), guests included Schwarzenegger’s famous family — mom Maria Shriver, dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, brothers Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger, and sister Christina Schwarzenegger. Also in attendance was Rob Lowe with wife Sheryl Berkoff and sons Johnny and Matthew.

At the reception, Pratt thanked the couple’s guests for being part of the big day. And, of course, there was dancing. The newly minted husband and wife reportedly danced alongside guests to upbeat hits like Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and “Uptown Funk,” along with nostalgic classics like Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The nuptials cap what has been a bit of a fairytale whirlwind courtship for the affectionate couple. They first pinged the public radar back in June 2018, after reportedly being set up by Schwarzenegger’s mom, Shriver. Within six months, in January 2019, the pair announced their engagement with a photo of the two embracing. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned the photo, which clearly showed a diamond sparkler on Schwarzenegger’s ring finger. “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone but you,” Schwarzenegger captioned the same photo on her Instagram feed.

Although the high-profile pair never indicated the wedding date, fans knew it was getting close after Schwarzenegger’s lavish bridal shower (Oprah was a guest!) took place in April. “Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family,” a source told People at the time, also sharing that Pratt even made a cameo. “Katherine lit up when Chris arrived. He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention.”

Two months later, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are now happily married. Congrats to this precious couple and best wishes for a long and joy-filled life together!