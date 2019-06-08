It’s been a year since Pauley Perrette left NCIS after a 15-season run, and fans still haven’t given up hope of a comeback. But after fielding what probably feels like endless inquiries about reprising her beloved role as quirky forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, the actress is insisting her NCIS days are over for good. In a series of tweets, Perrette revealed she’s “terrified” of Mark Harmon, her longtime former co-star, and that her fear prevents her from ever considering a return to the popular series.

In the early hours of June 7, Perrette started a Twitter thread to make it clear she had no plans to revisit NCIS as well as to introduce her latest project. “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” Perrette wrote, calling out her former co-star by name for the first time since her exit. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it. #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

According to Vulture, Perrette posted a separate tweet showing graphic photos of what she claimed to be an NCIS crew member with stitches and facial bruising. “You think I didn’t expect blowback? You got me wrong. THIS happened to my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “And then I was physically assaulted for saying no and I lost my job.”

It remains unclear exactly what precisely transpired between Perrette and Harmon. In May 2018, she implied that she was a victim of persistent bullying onset and been the victim of “multiple physical assaults.” At the time, she told fans she had not publicly outed her alleged abuser because she was trying to protect the jobs of the NCIS crew and other cast members. She also suggested that a publicity “machine” was reporting false information about her in an attempt to undermine her credibility.

Shortly after, however, The Wrap cited an alleged inside source who said Perrette didn’t mean to imply there was any physical abuse or sexual harassment on set. Rather, the insider claimed the trouble between Perrette and Harmon could be traced to a 2016 incident in which Harmon’s rescue dog attacked a crew member on set. The crew member needed emergency medical care, including stitches — presumably, the damage Perrette alluded to in her tweets this weekend. (FWIW, TMZ reported at the time of the incident that the crewmember in question had been playfully roughhousing with the dog when it panicked and lashed out.)

While the details of what went wrong on the NCIS set may never fully be known, Perrette does want fans to know she’s OK and hopeful for the future. “Sorry about the former truths,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet on Saturday. Dropping a teaser trailer for her new CBS sitcom, Broke, the actress continued, “This is the future. (Gap year and lots of therapy!)… just needed to tell the truth and move ON! Love you guys!”