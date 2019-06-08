The Duchess of Sussex is once again reporting for royal duty — for at least a day anyway. On Saturday, Meghan Markle made her first official public post-baby debut with an appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration held in honor of the Queen’s birthday. Outside of the Sussexes’ first photocall as a family of three, Meghan has been laying low at Frogmore Cottage since the birth of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor five weeks ago on May 6. However, she briefly took a break from maternity leave to attend this royal family tradition alongside Prince Harry.

Not surprisingly, the chic new mama looked perfectly pulled-together. She wore a navy ensemble by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, along with a matching hat by Noel Stewart. While she and Prince Harry rode in their own carriage at the event last year, this year the couple shared a carriage with Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla. Per People, the foursome appeared happy and chatty as their shared carriage made its way through the parade. As is customary, the royal family convened on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in what is typically the only guaranteed annual balcony appearance during the year — and the one featuring the largest group of royals.

Meghan Markle made her post-baby debut at Trooping the Colour, five weeks after welcoming baby Archie. pic.twitter.com/6nfTQfOJ70 — People (@people) June 8, 2019

This year, there was a bit of buzz surrounding Meghan and Harry’s placement on the balcony. Naturally, Queen Elizabeth was front and center, with Prince Charles and Camilla nearby. Also situated prominently in the front row were Prince William, Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Meghan and Harry stood in the second row, much less visible than Harry’s big brother.

While some people speculated this could be some sort of royal dig, a source insisted to People it was nothing personal. “She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order. There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously explained to People. Another source echoed this sentiment last year, saying, “There’s no one laying this out, telling her where to stand. And there were a lot of kids who everyone would want at the front.”

Besides, something tells us Meghan wouldn’t mind either way. The new mom was probably happy to get out of the house for a day and equally (realistically, even more) excited to get back home to baby Sussex.