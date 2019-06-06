Bachelor Nation sweethearts Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, on May 29. Less than a week after the arrival of their little girl, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is defending Lauren Burnham from mom-shamers who were shocked that the new mom dared have a social life so soon after giving birth — and had the nerve to post about it online (Can you sense my sarcasm?).

New parents Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham have been over-the-moon in love with their daughter, Alessi. Luyendyk Jr. dutifully documented Alessi’s birth on Instagram in late May. Since then, the couple has been posting tons of adorable photos on their respective Instagrams during Alessi’s first days. But apparently, some of Burnham’s followers weren’t cool seeing the new mom post about going out to see friends and family so soon after Alessi was born.

On Wednesday, Burnham shared a photo on Instagram — not of Alessi but of herself and her sister, Heather Burnham. Burnham and Heather posed together, looking happy as can be. Burnham captioned the photo with, “First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time. I’d say it’s a win.”

What should have been a happy, fairly innocuous post soon became Instagram troll fodder, with tons of Judgy Jennifers hopping into Burnham’s mentions to try and shame her for leaving her newborn daughter at home. Among the oh-so-charming (my sarcasm is jumping out again, y’all) comments left for Burnham were statements like, “I didn’t leave my kids until they were two,” and “Wow you left her faster then any mother I know. Must have been one good occasion.”

Hey, world! Guess what we’re not gonna do? We’re not going to judge Burnham’s decision to go out and resume her life just because she is the mother of a newborn. She’s got a husband who can help out, you know!

Luyendyk Jr. hopped into Burnham’s comments on the family photo to express this exact sentiment while clarifying why his wife left the house.

“To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!” the former Bachelor shared with the world. “It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breastfeeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breastfeeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself. She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town.”

Luyendyk Jr. ended his clapback with a simple request: “I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart. Be kind people!”

It’s so good to see Luyendyk Jr. swiftly hopping in to stop any and all mom-shaming behavior, especially because it means that Burnham doesn’t have to be on defense for every decision she makes as a mother. Luyendyk Jr. has been an equally dedicated parent to Alessi, even posting photos of them together during her first week. It stands to reason that Papa Arie was happy to watch over his daughter and give Burnham a break. Gestating and delivering a tiny human means Burnham gets a pass any damn time she wants, folks!

Fingers crossed the mom-shamers stay all the way out of Burnham’s Instagram comments from here on out. Luckily we know that if they do find a way back to her Instagram, Luyendyk Jr. will be there to smack ’em down.