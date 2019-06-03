One look at Jessica Alba’s Instagram, and you can tell that, on top of running The Honest Company and starring on the upcoming series L.A.’s Finest, she’s a devoted mother. But at a recent event for Her Campus Media, Alba revealed she went to therapy with her daughter Honor, so the mom of three could become a better parent. Alba’s reasons for seeking out therapy with her daughter seem both reasonable and admirable — and serve as further proof she is more dedicated than ever to being the best mom to her three children.

During Saturday’s Her Campus Media event in Hollywood, Alba opened up about starting her company, Honest Company, and the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. While there, Alba also spoke about her life as a mom, revealing that she and eldest daughter Honor, 10, have been going to therapy together. Alba explained that she wanted to go to therapy with her daughter to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.” For the L.A.’s Finest star, starting therapy was also about finding healthier ways to connect with her family and break unhealthy communication cycles.

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it,” she told the crowd at Her Conference LA 2019. “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings. I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

It seems that therapy has been working wonders for Alba and Honor because, as she told the crowd, therapy “[is] so important; [it] changed my life.”

Alba is a mother of three children with husband Cash Warren. Honor is the eldest, followed by daughter Haven, 7, and son Hayes, 6 months. Alba often takes every opportunity she can to celebrate her children on social media. On Mother’s Day, she shared photos and videos of her kids, writing a heartfelt caption about how much she loved being their mom

“This is my world. My heart burst open the moment I became a mom almost 11 years ago. I became a soft, vulnerable, open women -fully comfortable in myself knowing that I’m far from perfect but I always try to do my best -my kiddos are my #1. There has been no greater gift in my life than being their mama. It’s messy, chaotic, hilarious, cozy, warm, joyful, hectic, frustrating, rewarding, and everything in between,” she wrote.