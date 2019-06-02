Congrats are in order for yet another Bachelor in Paradise love story! There must be something in the water at that swanky Mexican resort, because alums like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have all translated their exotic vacay into long-lasting happiness. And now, another couple can be added to the growing list — fan favorite Raven Gates just got engaged to Adam Gottschalk, whom she first connected with on the fourth season of BiP in 2017.

The pair took to social media on Sunday to share the good news, revealing that Gottschalk had actually popped the question on Friday. Both Gates and Gottschalk posted gorgeous slideshows of photos taken by photographer Courtney Elizabeth Matthews, showing the proposal as it unfolded. Gottschalk captioned his post simply, saying, “5.31.19 #Engaged.” His bride-to-be shared a more sentimental message, writing, “I’m keeping you/forever and always/We will be together all of our days/Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face…/Always.”

Not surprisingly, congratulatory messages from their Bachelor Nation friends quickly began to flood the couple’s comment feeds. “This post just actually gave me goosebumps, congrats guys! So happy for you,” wrote Jason Tartick, whose girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe chimed in, “Omgomgomg, YES love this and love you two.” Blake Horstmann, Joelle Fletcher, Amanda Stanton, Krystal Nielson, Bryan Abasolo, Emily Ferguson, Tia Booth and more shared their joy for the newly engaged duo.

Originally, Gates vied for the heart of season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall, with Gottschalk competing for the hand of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay that same year. Gates memorably made it nearly to the finish before Viall sent her home, but not before the Southern entrepreneur had wholly endeared herself to fans.

Heading into BiP, Bachelor Nation was rooting for Gates to find her match, but no one suspected it would be Gottschalk. Well, almost no one. Before heading to Mexico, Gates picked Lindsay’s brain for insight on possible suitors. “I said, ‘Who from your season would I click with?’ and she said Adam! I swear to you that she said Adam, and she was so right,” Gates gushed. “She was so right!”

Yeah, we’d say Lindsay had it pegged from the start. Congrats to the happy couple! May they have a happy life together (that includes a televised wedding for our viewing pleasure).