Prince William Buttons His Shirt Like a Zaddy. Don’t @ Us

Prince William is a man of many talents: He is a profound public speaker, passionate activist and a damn good polo player. He’s also a devoted husband and father and — current rumors notwithstanding — a loving son and brother.

Alright, now that the formalities are out of the way, here’s an observation and a public service announcement every William fan will appreciate: The future King of England buttons his shirts like a zaddy, a hot dad with so much swag it nearly oozes off his precariously fastened dress shirts.

In the words of the great Rihanna: “Yeah, I said it.”

Some background: William’s rigorous public schedule takes him around the world, demanding he be prepared in every possible way for any situation that may arise. That also means his style and wardrobe has to be fluid, taking him from an impromptu soccer game with local children to a meeting with policy and decision makers. Luckily, William, 36, lives for the sweet middle business casual attire offers him. Trousers, a blazer and a dress shirt with the top two buttons undone is the modus operandi for this future monarch.

The casual look speaks volumes of William. He’s older, wiser and more comfortable in his skin. And that kind of not-in-your-face sex appeal is what makes William so much more attractive. And you know what, we’re here for it.

So, in an attempt at service journalism, we’ve gone ahead and compiled the swaggiest photos of Prince William and his deep-v button downs.

Let’s jump right in with this official family portrait of William, Kate and the kids — George, 5; Charlotte, 4; and Louis, 1. The shirt, as you can see, is casually unbuttoned at the top.

This is what the future King of England wears when he drops off the future King of England on his first day of school.

It’s not just button downs, either. Here’s a 2013 throwback from a polo match.

No big deal, just William looking like a Harlequin novel cover.

I told you there would be soccer.

Sightseeing chic in his look of choice.

William isn’t the only hot daddy in the House of Windsor. With baby Archie nearing his one month birthday, Prince William can officially take Harry under his wing and turn him into a zaddy-in-training.