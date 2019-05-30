EntertainmentEntertainment News

J.Lo, Marc Anthony, & A-Rod Are Peak Embarrassing Co-Parents At Kid’s Recital

It’s comes as no surprise that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony‘s children have a talent for music. At a recent recital for their son, Max Muñiz, the pair joined in the fun along with Lopez’s fiancé and former New York Yankees star player, Alex Rodriguez, all while supporting Max in the most embarrassing and adorable way possible.

The school performance showcased Piano Enrichment Students and Violin Enrichment Students of which Lopez and Anthony’s 11-year-old son was a part. There were opportunities for children of different grades to even sing songs, including, “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You.” While the setting and support of parents is already chart-topping cute, Lopez, Anthony, and Rodriguez got in on the fun with a little bit of lip syncing.

Captured on the “Jenny From the Block” artist’s Instagram, Lopez shared an image of the program, noting her son had a solo during the Shania Twain hit, “You’re Still the One.” But over on Rodriguez’s Instagram, the retired baseball star and current sports commentator shared a clip of Anthony and Lopez lip syncing along to the Whitney Houston hit, “I Will Always Love You.” As seen in the video, Anthony, in particular, really got into the song.

 

Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger

The video was all in good fun, with Rodriguez writing the caption, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,”

For Lopez, Anthony, and Rodriguez, parenting has been a major priority. Since their divorce, Lopez and Anthony have continued to remain united in the support of their children, Max and twin sister Emme. This isn’t the first time the trio has come together to support the twins. In June of 2018, J.Lo, Anthony, and A-Rod gathered for Emme’s dance recital, which also showcased Rodriguez’s two daughters, Natasha and Ella. While it’s unlikely the parents got into the dancing at this recital, the students did dance to two of Lopez’s biggest hits, “Jenny From The Block” and “On The Floor.”

Prior to their engagement on March 9, Rodriguez and Lopez were both taking active roles in the lives of each other’s children. Back in December, the “On The Floor” artist shared with People Magazine, “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away.” In the same interview, Rodriguez reiterated, “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

