Barack Obama Is Dream Dad Material During Baseball Game With Kids

How is it that we’re only now hearing about Barack Obama’s latest hangout with the youths a week after it actually happened? We may be a bit salty to not have known about it earlier but that doesn’t take away from our total enjoyment of the photos and videos of Obama surprising kids at the Washington D.C. nonprofit Nats Youth Academy on May 23. Obama’s surprise was, of course, totally welcome and proved to be the start of a fun afternoon hangout.

Last week, the Twitter account for Nats Youth Academy, the Washington Nationals nonprofit organization, posted a heartwarming video of Obama surprising a group of scholar athletes during a daytime outing. The Nats Youth Academy is focused on enriching youth from underserved communities in D.C. by using baseball, softball, and after-school programs to encourage character development and academic achievement. As such, Obama’s visit involved providing words of wisdom and encouragement to the kids. Obama even made time to play with them so he could see their skills as athletes.

Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer's market. The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vGPanAiYFW — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) May 23, 2019

In the Nats Youth Academy video, Obama can be heard telling the kids, “You know, when I see what you guys are doing, I think everybody here, if you work hard in school, listen to your coaches, you guys are gonna do great things. I’m gonna be on the lookout for ya. ‘Cause I think you’re gonna do something important. You guys are gonna make a real difference. We’re gonna be really proud of you.”

Photos from Obama’s time with the Nats Youth Academy Kids made their way onto the organization’s Instagram, too. Obama is basically dream daddy (dare we say… zaddy?) material as he sports a very responsible-looking black polo shirt and relaxed gray slacks. Obama went into full dad-mode by not just dressing the part, but also joining in on a game of baseball with the kids and giving them his undivided attention. What we wouldn’t give to be involved in this event!

Number 44 also reflected on his time at the Nats Youth Academy, tweeting out his gratitude for being included in the afternoon’s events: “Great to get out there and take a few cuts at the plate yesterday—I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people. Thanks for letting me drop in and thanks to the Nationals Youth Academy for the outstanding work you do to support youth in DC.”

Great to get out there and take a few cuts at the plate yesterday—I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people. Thanks for letting me drop in and thanks to the Nationals Youth Academy for the outstanding work you do to support youth in DC. https://t.co/GKRMd8kZxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 23, 2019

It’s not often that we see Obama out and about these days, but it’s moments like these that remind us just how much brighter the world is when he’s around.