Anticipation for season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies is high. The trailer gave us our first terrifying glimpse of Meryl Streep’s new character who’s out to ruin the lives of our favorite day-drinking moms. Star Nicole Kidman has compared the new season to an espresso and we’re all ready to take a sip!

But there was definitely hesitation from creator David E. Kelley and the film’s stars saying, “We wrote it as a one-off and we ended it in a way that was very lyrical. But we ended on a lie.” Kelley says he was incredibly protective of the characters and didn’t want to ruin a good thing with another season. It wasn’t until BLL author Liane Moriarty presented a series of short stories, and the inclusion of Meryl Streep’s character, that the director was convinced to keep things going.

And while stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Lauren Dern have all become BFFs, they’re ambivalent about coming back for a third season. Kidman herself said in a recent Variety interview that it would be difficult to get the gang back together for a season three with their various schedules. Kelley has also said he sees the series being a two-season wonder and that’s it. Though maybe if there were some magical way to get GoT’s Cersei on the show like Reese Witherspoon wants we might get another installment?

Big Little Lies season two is looking like an even bigger actor’s showcase than season one and we can’t wait. Seeing how the all-female cast has bonded together is fantastic and while we might not get this group back for one more go-round, we’ll enjoy the ride while it lasts. Who else is ready to see more saucy hijinks?

You can stream Big Little Lies season one on HBO and tune into season two on June 9th.