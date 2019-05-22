EntertainmentEntertainment News

Jennifer Garner is Out Here Giving the Funniest Advice to Graduates

Is there anything Jennifer Garner can’t do? She’s an award winning actor, a self-taught cook and baker and an Instagram star. Her witty social media presence has resulted in a renaissance of sorts for the actress, who has made a full comeback to acting after laying low for a few years while her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck were young.

The 13 Going on 30 star pulled out all her comedic chops for her commencement address to the graduating class of Denison University, a liberal arts college in Ohio. Garner’s wise words covered all kinds of topics, like holidays and skincare: “When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you can be a mailbox. Nothing looks better in your 50s, than sunscreen in your 20s.”

She offered travel advice, “Don’t walk down the Grand Canyon to see what it looks like from the bottom.” Health guidance: “Don’t smoke and don’t vape.”

But she also offered some meaningful words that we all should heed: “Mixed signals are not mixed signals, they’re a no! If you’re a woman…the stage has been set, the world is yours to grab. Go out and get it girl.”

Watch her quippy delivery below.

 

Fellow celebs seem to agree. The star’s famous friends and fans flooded her Instagram to send her love. Gwyneth Paltrow slid into Garner’s comments and wrote, “Completely brilliant. I love you.” And Natalie Portman left a few laugh-crying emojis.

All in all, wise words from a wise woman.

