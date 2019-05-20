Game of Thrones Fans Are Livid at Who Won the Iron Throne

Warning: This article is dark and full of Game of Thrones season eight spoilers.

Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss read your theories on who should win the ultimate seat of power in Westeros and gleefully went “Dracarys” on all of them. Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, Arya, the Night King (a personal favorite) Sansa and even Samwell Tarley were the contenders for the winner of the Iron Throne. But in the end, that honor went to Bran. Why? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In a last ditch effort to save Westeros from dissolving into chaos, Tyrion convinces the Lords and Ladies of the Seven Kingdoms (cough Six Kingdoms cough) to back the one person who comes with a story. Dubbing the Stark formerly known as the Three-Eyed Raven Bran the Broken, First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Six Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm. It’s a good thing he brought his own chair because Drogon did a number on the real Iron Throne, melting it down to a puddle of Valyrian steel.

But fans were not as enthusiastic about the choice, arguing that Bran didn’t deserve to win. And you know what? They’re convincing. This whole season Bran has said he didn’t want to be a leader in the North. He can see everything like a CCTV and still lets Dany massacre an entire city of innocent people. He had no hand in killing the Night King. No hand in Dany’s ultimate fate. And he sends Jon beyond the Wall. Bran, you don’t even go here, bro!

Hope Bran the Broken doesn’t have access to Twitter, cause viewers were really unhappy.

😂 RT @logilchrist: I’m no longer Bran, I’m the Three Eyed Raven. Unless you want me to be King and then I can totes be Bran again. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1xkvglX201 — Patty J Mayo (@Itisavirtue) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThronesFinale

Previously on Game of Thrones: Someone: Bran Stark!

Bran: I’m something else now. Today on Game of Thrones: Someone: Three-Eyed Raven!

Bran: I’m Brandon Stark now. pic.twitter.com/zrtyxiO8oY — broken by Game of Thrones (@thatsmynell) May 20, 2019

My dudes Bran and Bronn really scammed their way to the top. We have to Stan. #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/f43xD2RHtm — HeauxDor (@Camachobeauty) May 20, 2019

I mean do we really trust Bran as King?? He knew this whole time denaryrs was gonna lose her shit and kill innocent people and he said nothing to stop it. All so he can become King 🤦🏾‍♀️ #gameofthrones — 🧚🏾‍♂️Kokokimmie (@MissKokoKimmie) May 20, 2019

So bran can see everything that has ever happene but he still needs a hand of the king and doesn't know where the dragon is? So many things that make no sense. #GamesOfThrones creators I feel like you think we are morons. The onion knight is a lord…dude couldn't read last week — BarryMacokiner (@BarryMacokine13) May 20, 2019