Kate Middleton’s Brother Harshly Criticized For Attempting to ‘Cash In’ on Baby Archie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry welcomed their little bundle of joy, Archie, less than two weeks ago on May 6. Since then, Archie has been in the news nonstop. There was that conspiracy theory that he was older than the new parents let on, and all that commotion over his birth certificate.

Now, he’s back in the news and somehow Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her younger brother, James Middleton, are involved. Middleton’s personalized gift company, Boomf, raised eyebrows when it sent out a baby-themed email campaign to its customers just days after Archie’s birth.

According to the DailyMail, subscribers received an email hawking their confetti products and personalized marshmallows with the subject line “Boy oh boy – that was a surprise!” a mere three days after Archie’s birth. The email went on to say: “It’s a royally exciting week to become a new parent (wink wink). Every parent deserves to have their little prince or princess showered in colourful confetti. Celebrate and congratulate them by sending something a little bit different (we kindly recommend popping over and sweeping up the confetti whilst everyone is sleeping though). P.S Don’t worry, no babies were harmed in the making of this video, we promise!”

The outlet reports the email included a video of the products and a mother with two children. The email also says, “Just like a new baby, our Boomf Bomb will bring an explosion of joy, laughter and let’s face it, a tiny bit of fear.”

Speaking with the DailyMail, royal commentator and the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, called Middleton out for capitalizing on Meghan and Harry’s firstborn. “Everybody cashes in but probably it’s not very good manners for a family member to do it,” she said.

As for Middleton himself, he doesn’t seem bothered by all the fuss, he reportedly responded to the accusations at the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding this weekend, saying, “It’s a bit far fetched to say we are cashing in – I’d say more celebrating!”

Insert Kate’s major eye roll here.