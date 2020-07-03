EntertainmentEntertainment News

Meghan Markle’s Biggest Royal Scandals, From Wedding to Megxit

by and

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex officially became a member of the royal family on May 19, 2018, when she walked (herself) down the aisle toward blushing groom Prince Harry. Less than two years later, Meghan and Harry have exited the royal family and started a new life split between North America and the UK, citing a desire for their son Archie to grow up without the same scrutiny and criticism Meghan faced as a royal. And while her time as a royal was filled with joys and successes like the birth of baby Archie and expansions of her philanthropy work, those highlights were often overshadowed by the barrage of commentary from the outside world.

Meghan herself has admitted that joining the royal family was one of the hardest years of her life. She had to swallow her pride and words as her estranged family soiled her name in the press. She shouldered the brunt of the blame for an alleged rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. She had her name attached to an alleged cheating scandal by Prince William. And she’s had to stay mostly silent as the British press and public pummeled her — and even her baby — with racist and sexist messages.

When you stop and think about the incessant abuse, it’s a miracle Meghan didn’t leave the family sooner. The scandals from Meghan’s royal tenure can be divided into three categories — family, tabloid or public — with each one outdoing the last in terms of hate for and bullying of our dear Duchess.

Meghan Markle in front of orange background
Shutterstock.

Ahead, the most shocking and ridiculous storms Meghan has had to weather since she tied the knot to Harry.

May 2018 — That time she was accused of not curtsying to the Queen.

That wedding band was fresh on her ring finger when Meghan was accused of not curtseying for the Queen at her own wedding. Eagle-eyed fans had to scan the video of the moment to defend the new duchess. Girlfriend definitely curtseyed.

June 2018 — That time her father revealed what Harry thought of Donald Trump.

In one of his many interviews with the press, Thomas Markle revealed the details of a private phone conversation with Prince Harry. Of the details he dropped, he also mentioned that Harry said Markle should give Trump a chance. That may be nothing to you and me, but protocol dictates that royals don’t comment on heads of state.

June 2018 — That time her father criticized Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking with TMZ, Markle questioned why the Queen had not met with him yet, saying, “If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me. I’m nowhere near as bad.”

July 2018 — That time her sister admitted she was being paid for press.

We’ll let Samantha Markle’s words speak for herself in this one: “I worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting, so because my sister is suddenly royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all of that. Let’s face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol. Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?”

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Serena WilliamsS by Serena presentation, Spring

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Her Mom’s Tennis Twin

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Her Mom’s Tennis Twin

View article
Prince Andrew

How Well Did Prince Andrew Really Know Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell’s Arrest Means We May Find Out

How Well Did Prince Andrew Really Know Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell’s Arrest Means We May Find Out

View article
Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Producer Husband After 7 Years

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Producer Husband After 7 Years

View article
Reese Witherspoon’s New Photo of Son

Reese Witherspoon’s New Photo of Son Deacon Leaves No Doubt He’s Ryan Phillippe’s Lookalike

Reese Witherspoon’s New Photo of Son Deacon Leaves No Doubt He’s Ryan Phillippe’s Lookalike

View article
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend

Amanda Kloots Says Husband Nick Cordero Will ‘Most Likely’ Require a Double-Lung Transplant

Amanda Kloots Says Husband Nick Cordero Will ‘Most Likely’ Require a Double-Lung Transplant

View article
Sia, Maddie Ziegler

How Sia Protected 11-Year-Old Dance Moms Alum Maddie Ziegler from Harvey Weinstein

How Sia Protected 11-Year-Old Dance Moms Alum Maddie Ziegler from Harvey Weinstein

ad