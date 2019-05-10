All I have ever wanted in this world (well, since Gossip Girl ended in 2012, anyway) is a reunion between Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen. In a world plagued by grim news, I just want the escapism of Blair, Serena and the rest of their friend group living as parents on the Upper East Side. Recently, actor Leighton Meester shared whether she’d ever do a Gossip Girl reboot and all I have to say is: if there’s a shred of possibility she’s on board, then we need to make this happen.

During a joint interview between Meester and husband Adam Brody for E! News, the topic of a Gossip Girl reboot came up. Meester gave us reason to hope she’d be down to do it, telling E!, “No one’s ever asked me. No one’s ever talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don’t know. No one’s sent me that information, it’s coming from you.”

Meester’s breakout role was on Gossip Girl, so we wouldn’t be surprised if showrunner Josh Schwartz (who also gave Brody his big break on The CW’s The O.C.) came a-knockin’ on her door to do something special for the show. Plus, who doesn’t want to see what Blair and Chuck are up to these days as parents and probably New York City’s top power couple?

Lively has also gone on record to share her feelings about stepping into Serena’s high heels again and it feels like she’s just as open as Meester about the possibility. Speaking with Variety in April 2017, Lively remarked, “It sort of all depends. Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never. I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows—if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

There may be even more reason to hold onto the hope that The CW, Gossip Girl‘s home network for six seasons, would revive the show sometime in the near future. In February, ELLE magazine reported that the network was contemplating a Gossip Girl reboot. During the TCA Winter press tour, network president Mark Pedowitz confirmed talks were happening but wanted to hedge excitement, saying, “There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet. I don’t know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and [exec producers] Josh [Schwartz] and Steph[anie Savage], ’cause you don’t want to do anything without them.”

It’s time to get your rear in gear, CW, because your two leads are ready and waiting to return to the world of Gossip Girl. Give them (and us!) what they really want.