Baby Boy Sussex Will ONLY Be Four Days Old When Prince Harry Goes Back to Work

After months of anticipation, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry welcomed their little bundle of joy early Monday morning. The couple, who have opted not to partake in the traditional royal photocall on the hospital steps, chose a more private plan instead, going ahead with the rumored home birth at their new residence in Windsor. Speaking with royal reporters outside following the birth announcement, a beaming Harry revealed the brand new parents would show off the youngest royal in two days. Assuming they also reveal his name, Wednesday is sure to be a busy day for Baby Boy Sussex.

As more reports trickle in, we also get an update on the much-reported trip to the Netherlands that Prince Harry was scheduled to take this week from May 8 to 9. The new dad will now only take a one-day trip to The Hague where he will launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games scheduled to take place there. DailyMail royal correspondent Rebecca English posted the latest schedule on Twitter, writing, “I am told that it looks like the Duke of Sussex’s trip to the Netherlands to launch ‘@InvictusGamesNL on Thursday is still on. Looks like Meghan managed to time #BabySussex pretty well, in the end!”

Something tells us Meghan didn’t time her labor and delivery on purpose.

In Harry’s brief absence, Meghan won’t be lacking in the child and recovery care department — after all, first-time grandma Doria Ragland is by her side at Frogmore Cottage. While it’s not ideal for Harry to jet off so soon after the baby’s birth, this is perhaps the only work function that Meghan would encourage him to attend, as the Invictus Games were created by the Duke of Sussex himself. The international sporting event for injured or wounded veterans is so special for Harry it’s where he made his big debut with Meghan in September of 2017.

The same-day trip should be a breeze to and from London and Prince Harry will no doubt be sporting the new-dad glow. As well as some new-parent fatigue.