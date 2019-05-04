EntertainmentCelebrity News

Luke Perry Was Buried in an Eco-Friendly Suit — ‘One of His Final Wishes’

by

Shortly before his death, Luke Perry came across an idea he instantly loved — eco-burials. According to his daughter Sophie, the late Riverdale actor made a special request. When he passed away, Perry wanted to be buried in a special eco-friendly mushroom suit. And so, when he died unexpectedly after suffering a stroke in March, the family honored his wishes.

Sophie opened up about her father’s choice on Instagram Friday, revealing that a mushroom burial suit was Perry’s idea. “Any explanation I give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms. All I can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling ‘mushroom burial suit,’” Sophie wrote. “My dad discovered it and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

Only a few months prior to Perry’s death, Sophie took a photo of mushrooms that she shared with the post — not realizing when she took the photo how significant mushrooms would soon become. “In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods,” she said. “I took this picture while we were there, because I thought, ‘Damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.’ Now mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me.”

View this post on Instagram

💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.

A post shared by Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) on

When asked by a follower if the mushroom suit acts in lieu of a traditional casket, Sophie explained that you can skip a traditional casket altogether if the burial site allows it. If not, you would need to buy a biodegradable casket. Per Coeio, the company that makes the mushroom suits, the suits and other Infinity Burial products cleanse the body and soil of toxins that would seep into the environment otherwise — thereby delivering nutrients from the body to surrounding plant roots, speeding up decomposition in an organic way that is beneficial to the existing eco-system.

We didn’t think it was possible, but the fact that Perry felt so passionate about an eco-friendly burial makes us love him even more. Happily, his legacy of giving will live on thanks to his family. On Monday, Sophie announced that she had raised enough funds to open a preschool in Malawi that will bear her father’s name.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Entertainment

View article
'Game of Thrones' episode.

George R.R. Martin Reveals How Many GoT Spinoffs Are ‘Moving Forward Nicely’

George R.R. Martin Reveals How Many GoT Spinoffs Are ‘Moving Forward Nicely’

View article
tyrion lannister season eight game of

This New Game Of Thrones Theory Could Reveal How Tyrion Dies

This New Game Of Thrones Theory Could Reveal How Tyrion Dies

View article
Ashton kutcher in a suit

Ashton Kutcher Will Likely Testify Against the Man Who Murdered His Ex-Girlfriend

Ashton Kutcher Will Likely Testify Against the Man Who Murdered His Ex-Girlfriend

View article
jessica biel and justin timberlake

Get Ready To Lose It Over This Video Of Justin Timberlake With Rarely Pictured Son Silas

Get Ready To Lose It Over This Video Of Justin Timberlake With Rarely Pictured Son Silas

View article
Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Asked To Play Gal Gadot’s Mom in Wonder Woman Despite Laughable 9-Year Age Gap

Charlize Theron Asked To Play Gal Gadot’s Mom in Wonder Woman Despite Laughable 9-Year Age Gap

View article
Kim Kardashian at event on arrivals

Attorneys to Kim Kardashian’s Law Pursuits: You Don’t Even Go Here

Attorneys to Kim Kardashian’s Law Pursuits: You Don’t Even Go Here

ad