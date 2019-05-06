It’s Official: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Welcome Baby Boy

Baby watch 2019 is officially over! NBC News confirms Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child, a boy. The news comes less than an hour after Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan went into labor Monday morning. It’s not immediately clear where Meghan and Harry delivered the baby.

New dad Prince Harry said “It was amazing.”

After weeks of anticipation and more than a few false reports, the youngest royal — who is seventh in line to the throne — was born Monday, weighing in at seven pounds three ounces. Per royal tradition, a framed announcement will be displayed on an easel outside great-grandmum Queen Elizabeth II home at Buckingham Palace, as it did for big cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

With proud grandma Doria Ragland nearby, Baby Boy Sussex was born mere weeks before his parent’s first wedding anniversary on May 19. Excited fans the world over flooded social media with the news, sending well wishes and blessings to the brand new parents.

Meghan and Harry first revealed they were expecting in October during their 16-day royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, but not before they told the Queen in private at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Kensington Palace announced the news in an official statement, adding, “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Meghan and Harry opted not to find out the sex of the baby, keeping it a surprise just like big brother Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge did for all three of her pregnancies. The couple also announced a plan to keep as much of their birth experience private, allowing for an intimate family celebration instead of the traditional photocall on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

The new parents have been incredibly excited as global anticipation for the royal birth reached a fever pitch over the last few months. During an International Women’s Day panel in March, one of Meghan’s last official appearances before she went on maternity leave, the former Suit‘s actress and activist joked about raising a future feminist. “It’s funny, I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism,’“ she quipped.

Harry is also looking ahead at the future their bundle of joy will inherit. “As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” the duke said during a speech at the Lancaster House in London earlier this year.

Meghan and Harry have yet to release the baby’s name.