How Kelly Clarkson Ended Up in Surgery Hours After the Billboard Music Awards

Talk about a close call. On Friday we learned that earlier this week, Kelly Clarkson had surgery hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards. The singer was rushed to the hospital following a long night hosting the music awards show, making our jaws drop just thinking about it because it’s such an intense, scary thing to go through after such a big night in one’s career.

According to People magazine, she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Hospital in Los Angeles to have an appendix removal, meaning she had to fly home on Wednesday night from Las Vegas where she was hosting the BBMAs. We don’t know about you, but flying when your appendix needs to come out now is truly not a fun experience.

Clarkson opened up on Twitter on Thursday about the surgery after apparently dealing with appendicitis for at least a week, according to Entertainment Tonight, and still finding the courage to host a freakin’ awards show in spite of it.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain. BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix.  #TheShowMustGoOn,” Clarkson tweeted out on Thursday.

We honestly don’t know where Clarkson finds the strength because we could never host an award show with a raging case of appendicitis. But that’s exactly what Clarkson did on Wednesday night, not only delivering a flawless opening monologue and running around on stage as well as backstage for costume changes, but also finding a way to sing a medley of songs as part of her opening number, including , including Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Maren Morris and Zedd‘s “The Middle,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s collab “I Like It” and tons more.

Appendix-less, Clarkson is going to keep this train a-movin’ and she won’t let anything else stop her. She’s currently promoting her new film, UglyDolls, which is already in theaters and she’s preparing for her own talk show, which should be arriving soon.

