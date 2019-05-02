The Big Little Lies Women Are Actually BFFs & We Want in

We’re growing more and more excited with every passing day because it means we’re getting closer to June 9, the day we’re reunited with the Monterey Five for the season two premiere of Big Little Lies. It’s been a hot minute since we last saw these friends (season one aired in 2017), but now that they’re back on our radar, we’re reading everything we can get our hands on about the show and the actresses who star in it. Take, for example, the latest interview with the Big Little Lies female cast, who discuss their friendships on and off set, how they unwind together, and share all their admiration for one another. It’s the perfect preamble to what will undoubtedly be a thrilling second season.

The five stars of Big Little Lies — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley — each got their own June cover and profile for InStyle magazine and in each interview, the respective actress was more than ready to share what it was like working closely with the other actresses. Their candid comments give us insight on just how close this fivesome is — and makes us want in so, so badly.

As Witherspoon shares in her interview, being on set with the rest of the women is such a treat and they’re dedicated to caring for one another and having fun in any way possible.

“[Late-night on set] I like to make people laugh,” she shares. “Zoë tells jokes too. Nicole carries around a bag of snacks with rock-hard old-lady candies, giving out peppermints and butterscotches. Shai is just chill. And Laura gets delirious and starts making up musicals … It’s truly one of the greatest experiences of my career. ”

Dern reveals that the lovefest was taken off the set, too, with the women coming together for long dinners to help unwind.

“Our dinners are like 10-day vacations on a deserted island. Every dinner is three and a half hours minimum with food and wine. We break it all down. It’s how I think all of us feel when we get together with a group of women, particularly in the same field, like you’ve been crossing the desert for five days and you see water,” she tells InStyle.

As for Zoe, she was endlessly complimentary about her female costars, sharing with InStyle what she loves most about them and revealing that she considers them part of her core support system.

“I have amazing people in my life who support me,” she shares, later going on to say, “I’ve known [Woodley] for years now [the pair starred in the Divergent movies], and with all the ups and downs — life stuff, fame, films, love — she’s just constantly herself. So many people change depending on their environment, and Shailene Woodley does not, and I fucking love it. Life is Shailene Woodley’s bitch.”

Zoe continues, saying, “And Laura has the best sense of humor. She makes me laugh so hard because she finds humor in really bizarre places. You see it in her acting too: What she does with her characters is always this weird tone of funny. Nicole can access her emotions in a crazy way, which is why she’s so wonderful at her job. She’s sensitive, and she’s open to feeling things no matter where she is or who she’s with, and I think that’s very brave because I tend to protect myself.”

The interviews make it clear that these women are just as close as their characters are on the show. Given the depth of their bonds, we have a good feeling it will translate to the screen for BLL season two — and we can’t wait to see just how it all shakes out.