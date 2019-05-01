If anyone has the Duchess of Sussex’s back, it’s Oprah Winfrey. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment in Entertainment Gala on April 30, Winfrey praised Meghan Markle for her royal birth plan and deciding to keep Baby Sussex’s birth private. The former historic daytime talk show host really couldn’t be more “proud” of Meghan taking a stand for herself and her family.

“Oh my God! I’m so proud of her decisions,” Winfrey said. “To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I’m going to do it a different way when it’s been done that way for a thousand years? I’m just so proud of her.”

For those unaware, in early April Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be varying from tradition when it came to the birth of their first child. The palace’s statement read:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

This means that they will not be posing for photos right away, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have done with all three of their children. Furthermore, Meghan and Harry also won’t immediately announce the arrival of their baby. However, the British royal couple will have a small photo op with their baby on the Windsor Castle grounds after a few days of privacy.

#HarryandMeghan say they are very grateful for “the goodwill they have received from people throughout the UK & around the world” and “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private”. pic.twitter.com/jjrhTdZpp3 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) April 11, 2019

As it usually goes with Meghan, there were mixed emotions about her decision. But, Winfrey finds her choice inspiring, to say the least. She told ET, “I think it does a lot for all the women who are trying to keep up [with the pressure put on new moms].” She later added, “Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you’ve had a baby? So I think for her and him — I’m sure it was a mutual decision for the two of them — I think it’s a great thing.”

If that’s not enough, Winfrey also declared, “And truthfully, it ain’t nobody else’s business! That’s really the truth.” We couldn’t agree more.

This isn’t the first time Winfrey has defended Meghan, either. For awhile now, Meghan has received a lot of negativity, which Oprah so isn’t here for. During an April 10 appearance on CBS This Morning with her real-life bestie Gayle King, Winfrey said, “I think she’s being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart.”

With everything Meghan has faced in the media and from royal family followers, it probably makes her feel good to know she has love and support from others, including the Oprah Winfrey. Really, who better to have your back?