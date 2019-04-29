Warning: This article is dark and full of Game of Thrones season eight spoilers.

With any season of Game of Thrones, you’d be foolish to expect to make it through with no casualties. In the eighth and final season, more central characters are expected to die than live — so as the war for the Iron Throne wages on, we’ll be updating this list with all of GoT‘s fallen soldiers — both honorable and downright evil. Read on for all the details of who doesn’t survive season 8.

Lord Umber

The season’s only pre-Battle at Winterfell casualty, Lord Umber is discovered pinned to a wall in the very first episode. While we don’t witness the death itself, the discovery of his body plays an important role in alerting the Winterfell army to the Night King’s position.

The Dothraki Army

Does it surprise anyone that the Dothraki were at the front lines of this battle? Fierce, fearless warriors until the end, the Dothraki charged forward into the army of the undead — and suffered a swift, decisive defeat. As we soon find out, the sheer number of wights is impossible to fight. While some of the retreating Dothraki hopefully made it into the castle, the Battle at Winterfell saw nearly the entire Dothraki army fall.

Lord Commander Edd Tollett

One of Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly’s close friends, Edd Tollett (aka Dolorous Edd) was next to die in the Battle at Winterfell. After saving Sam from an attacking wight, Edd is stabbed in the back and swiftly dies. If Sam survives all this, we’d like to see a library built in Edd’s honor.

Beric Dondarrion

Ah, Beric. At last, he has fulfilled his purpose for the Lord of Light. Seeing Arya fight, Beric quickly realizes that she must be protected at all costs. With the help of The Hound, Beric hurls himself into an onslaught of wights to get Arya to safety, surviving several stab wounds before dying in the next room.

Lyanna Mormont

Lyanna Mormont has a fittingly heroic end, taking down an undead giant as she goes. Having already led her troops to defeat — and watching a startling number of them be killed in the process — Lyanna sees the wight giant come out and decimate everything in its path. She makes a decision to give up her life and charge the giant, who crushes her in the palm of his hand — but not before Lyanna stabs him in the eye and kills him.

Theon Greyjoy

In a moment that wrapped up his arc almost too perfectly, Theon dies protecting Bran Stark from the Night King. “Theon, you’re a good man,” Bran tells him seconds before. “Thank you.” Theon charges at the Night King, who quickly kills him. Not only does this moment allow Theon to atone for his crimes against the Stark family, it successfully delays the Night King’s approach, and presumably gives Arya the time she needs to get there.

The Night King & His Army

In a GoT moment that will go down in history, Arya leaps onto the Night King’s back and ends up stabbing him in the leg. As soon as her dragonglass blade makes contact, the Night King shatters and crumbles to the ground. In the following moments, the army of wights he’s resurrected and his fellow White Walkers collapse as well. This was Jon Snow’s plan all along, though he thought he’d deliver the killing blow himself.

Melisandre of Asshai

Melisandre plays a shockingly useful role in the Battle at Winterfell, lighting the army’s blades and the Winterfell moat with raging fire. She also delivers Arya a nice pep talk before she goes off to kill the Night King. When the battle is over, Melisandre removes her necklace and walks off into the snow, crumpling onto the ground. She knew her death was coming — and like Beric, she had finally fulfilled her purpose.

Ser Jorah Mormont

We can all agree that Daenerys Targaryen would be dead right now if it weren’t for Ser Jorah. Dumped to the ground by her dragon, Dany is surrounded by oncoming wights before Jorah bounds in to save her. He singlehandedly holds off the horde (Dany helps a bit, but she doesn’t look too comfortable with that sword) until the Night King is defeated. We’re sure this is the death he would have wanted — protecting his queen — but it’s tragic to see nonetheless.