Oh, boy! Or should we say oh, Brenda? Because Shannen Doherty — aka the OG Brenda Walsh — has signed on to appear in Bh90210, Fox’s upcoming six-episode 90210 reunion series. Per Deadline, Doherty will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which is expected to air over the summer. Also appearing in the reboot are Doherty’s fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

The show is being described by Fox as a serialized drama inspired by the real lives and relationships of the cast. The stars will be playing “heightened versions of themselves” with a “healthy dose of irreverence,” according to the network. “What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox in a statement.

In the nearly two months since the network announced the reboot series, several cast members have commented on it or confirmed their involvement. Noticeably absent, though, was Doherty. That all changed on Friday, when Doherty shared an old school photo of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast on Instagram. “Yes it’s official,” she wrote. “The real question is…. Will we still be rocking those outfits. #bh90210.”

The only original cast member not represented will heartbreakingly be Luke Perry, who passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. In March, execs for the show revealed that they planned to pay tribute to Perry in some way during the course of the series. Perry had not signed on for Bh90210 at the time of his death due to obligations with his CW series Riverdale. Earlier this week, that show aired Perry’s final scene filmed before his death — a sweet scene between Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, and his son, Archie, played by KJ Apa.

And something tells us that Doherty, whose Brenda dated Perry’s Dylan McKay on the original 90210, will make sure Perry is remembered. Shortly after confirming she was joining the reboot, she shared a photo of the pair to her Instagram stories, captioning it, “Forever missed.”