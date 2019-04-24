EntertainmentCelebrity News

Gwyneth Paltrow Consciously Couples With Chris Martin’s Girlfriend

by

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t just a great friend, taking bestie Kate Hudson out on her birthday, she’s also showing how you can do divorce right! The Avengers actress has been divorced from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for three years now and while the backlash from her phrase “unconscious uncoupling” to explain their split is still a pop culture punchline, she’s showing nothing but class and grace.

While at a recent birthday bash for friend Derek Blasberg, Paltrow was snapped in a photo with her arm around Martin’s new paramour, actress Dakota Johnson. The photo, posted to Blasberg’s Instagram, writes “consciously throupling” as he, Johnson and Paltrow gather around a fairly ginormous ice cream sundae. Johnson has been involved in a fairly low-key relationship with Martin since 2017. Though there have been several false pregnancy assertions lobbed onto them in the process, Johnson herself has only opened up a little about her relationship with the singer. Paltrow herself remarried, to producer Brad Fulchuck, last year.

It’s pretty great to see Paltrow and Johnson out together, just having a good time. Much of the reason why Paltrow conjured up the term “conscious uncoupling” back in the day was because she wanted to create an atmosphere for her children where their parents could remain friendly, and they have. In fact, she’s even contemplating writing a book on the subject! Martin and Paltrow maintain a close relationship, and Johnson herself attended the blended family’s Thanksgiving dinner last year. Seeing Johnson and Paltrow be equally friendly shows the proof is in the pudding.

These three are making a go at co-parenting in a way that’s just lovely, and between yoga trips and ice cream sundae parties, Paltrow might be making the case for being the classiest divorcée ever.

