Kim Kardashian West Offers Her Two Cents On the ‘Privilege’ Behind the College Scam Scandal

If there’s anything more ubiquitous than the Kardashians in pop culture right now, it’s headlines about the massive college scam involving high profile stars like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. So, it seems somehow fitting that now Kim Kardashian West is giving her thoughts on the admissions scandal — and she’s confident that she would never lean on her privilege to secure a spot at a top university for her kids.

Before anyone starts railing on Kardashian West for inserting herself into the situation, let us preface this by saying she was asked for her thoughts. In a clip of The Van Jones Show on Saturday night obtained by E! News, host Van Jones broaches the subject with Kardashian West. “If [my kids] couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” she responded, adding, “I want my kids to be kind. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”

In that vein, Kardashian West discussed how she hopes she is teaching the right values to her children through her own actions — namely her recent decision to study law in hopes of taking the bar exam in 2022. “I have my backpack, they have their backpack. They’re studying, I’m studying. And them seeing that I have this filming career, and that I’m having makeup samples tested all over my arm, while I’m trying to read my flashcards… I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work.”

Kardashian West makes some salient points here. First and foremost, she indirectly addresses the fact that some of the parents involved in the college admissions scandal seemed to make the decisions for themselves and not for their kids. Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, for example, has said on her social media platforms that she hates school and would prefer not to be there. So, as Kardashian West phrases it, it’s unlikely that any child would “thrive” in that environment under those circumstances.

But what Kardashian West also notes — and anyone who has watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians can attest to — is that she is a hard worker. From the outside looking in, the college admissions scandal seems to be at its core a matter of parents not assigning enough value to hard work (and assigning too much to privilege).

While it’s easy to argue that Kardashian West is famous for being, well, famous, she doesn’t appear to be a person who shies away from a challenge. And she insists that is a trait she’ll try to instill in her kids, too. As she told Jones, “Even though I’m in my late 30s and I’m just finishing college, or attempting to do that now, it’s never too late and there really is no easy way out.”

Speak on it, sis.