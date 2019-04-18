Jason Momoa Shaved Off His Beard & He’s Completely Unrecognizable

Khal Drogo may be long gone, but somehow, that felt easier to bear when Jason Momoa was still rocking his Dothraki-esque beard. Today, Momoa posted a now-viral YouTube video in which he shaves off all that luscious facial hair, while shouting goodbye to the many bearded characters he’s played over the years.

Momoa also uses this video as an opportunity to promote the use of aluminum, which is, per Momoa, “100 percent recyclable.” “Plastics are killing our planet,” he explains, while slowly morphing into someone Daenerys herself, the moon of his life, would find unrecognizable. “And I think I have a solution.” Instead, we should all be drinking from aluminum water cans, much like the can that Momoa cracks open after a long, hard four minutes of face-shaving.

“There’s a change coming, and it’s aluminum,” Momoa concludes in his signature rough grumble, rubbing the fresh stubble on his face. It’s a bit less catchy of a tagline than “a Khal does not need a chair to sit upon, he only needs a horse,” but it’s for a good cause, so we’ll take it.

Finally, while we stan an environmentally conscious actor, some GoT fans are taking the disappearance of the Drogo-beard a little hard. Twitter user @NerdAboutTown offered the following: “Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard. I-we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx.”

Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard. I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx pic.twitter.com/3VHs6rxmKc — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 18, 2019

On the other hand, some fans backtracked their concern when they got a glimpse of the clean-shaven Momoa. “At first I was devastated when I saw the headline,” Twitter user @joceapotamus shares, “but then I saw the photo and…”

At first I was devastated when I saw the headline, but then I saw the photo and 911: Hello 911, what's your emergency?

Me: *hyperventilating*

911: … you saw the photo of Jason Momoa without a beard didn't you#JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/oCxWLhiuCI — Jocelyn (@joceapotamus) April 18, 2019

As much as we may miss our fearsome Khal, we have to admit the man looks good either way. And when you think about the fact that he’s doing all this to raise awareness about the environment? Stallion who will mount the world, indeed.