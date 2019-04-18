EntertainmentCelebrity News

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Birthday in a Totally Relatable Way

by

Gotta love when the whole family comes together to celebrate a birthday, and such was the case for former Spice Girl and fashion entrepreneur Victoria Beckham. The icon turned 45 this week and celebrated in the most relatable way: with a massive family dinner.

Posted on Beckham’s Instagram, the party included her and husband, David Beckham, as well as their four children: 20-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz, and 7-year-old Harper. The family is seen sitting around a lovely candlelight table. In captioning the photo Beckham wrote, “The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world. I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife.”

The whole family got into the Instagram game, wishing Victoria happy birthday. David Beckham, posting a beautiful photo of his wife bathed in candlelight, “Happy Birthday Mama. Have the most amazing day because you deserve to [be] spoilt by the little ones…& Me of course.” Son Romeo posted a candid shot of him and his mother together, calling her “the best mum in the world.” And Brooklyn Beckham went old school, posting a photo of him as an infant with his mother, “an amazing woman.”

The Beckhams not only rock a birthday party with elegance, but seeing all their beautiful family photos is definitely giving us some feels.

