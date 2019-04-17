It’s been a contentious couple of months between former celeb couple Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The exes recently weathered a fresh wave of cheating allegations after it was believed Thompson and Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods had hooked up in February. Those allegations led to the eventual split between Kardashian and Thompson, with both of them trying to move on with their lives. Kardashian has been processing the split and life as a single working mother to her daughter with Thompson, True, 1, in public, using Instagram and the power of a good quote to help. But in Kardashian’s latest Instagram Story, she slams Thompson and his past behavior without even mentioning his name, asking if he would want to see True dating a man who has acted the way he has in the past.

In a fresh wave of quote slides posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, Kardashian seemingly shaded Thompson for his alleged cheating and poor past behavior without even mentioning his name. One of a series of quote cards posted halfway through her Wednesday Insta Story lineup reads: “Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”

Pretty damning words coming from Kardashian, but we can empathize with where she’s coming from. Regardless of whether you’re a fan of Kardashian’s, it’s tough to deny that she shouldn’t have been treated so poorly by Thompson.

Kardashian also posted a follow-up quote card that took a turn tonally and focused on self-love, which seems to point to her concerted effort to focus on herself and her healing process: “Perhaps we should love ourselves so fiercely, that when others see us they know exactly how it should be done.”

It’s worth noting that Kardashian and Thompson reunited for the first time since the cheating scandal that involved Woods (his second cheating scandal in the space of one year) at True’s 1st birthday party over the weekend of April 12. The exes were able to at least keep their happy faces on and put on a good show for the sake of the special occasion, although since-deleted videos which were preserved for posterity by fans of Kardashian’s show that she didn’t really care to interact with Thompson all that much.

It’s unclear if Thompson has done or said anything recently that would warrant Kardashian’s fresh wave of shade, but you know what? Who cares. Let her process and vent and do whatever she damn pleases on her own Instagram. We think she’s justified in working through this tough time however she pleases, especially if it’s through shady Instagrams.