Now this is commitment when it comes to creating the perfect way to pop the question. During Tuesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alex Rodriguez admitted his proposal to Jennifer Lopez was rehearsed. However, he didn’t simply stand in front of a bathroom mirror practicing his speech. Oh, no, the former professional baseball player spent three days in a row rehearsing on a beach in the Bahamas just so the sunset would be perfect. Is this real life?

First of all, let’s discuss how Rodriguez knew he was going to ask Lopez to marry him six months prior. That’s right, he planned the entire engagement for half a year. “I planned it for about six months,” he told Jimmy Fallon.

Then, the athlete revealed how important it was to ensure the atmosphere was pristine, including the sunset on the beach. “[And] the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I rehearsed for three days in a row,” he said, before adding, “Because I wanted the sunset to be perfect.”

.@AROD rehearsed his proposal to @JLo to make sure everything was perfect pic.twitter.com/pyIVucWs35 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 16, 2019

One might look at the World of Dance judge and Rodriguez’s engagement pictures and see a simple proposal, in which he got down on one knee and asked Lopez to be his wife. Well, that’s clearly not the case, because he put a lot of thought and effort into the memorable life event. As Rodriguez explained further to Fallon about his three-day rehearsal, “One day, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was at 6:29, and then the third day it was raining. So I kind of [decided on] 6:29, and I said, ‘This is the time that I’m gonna do it.’ And it worked out well.”

There’s no denying Rodriguez is a true romantic. Based on their stunning engagement photos, it sure looks like his practice paid off. Not only did he surprise Lopez, but the sunset was definitely perfect.

The couple first announced their exciting news on Instagram on March 9 after two years together. It was really only a matter of time for them to take their relationship to the next level.

Now that they are engaged, it’s wedding time. That said, Lopez recently revealed they haven’t started wedding planning just yet due to their busy schedules, but when they find the time, the duo certainly will. Seeing as Rodriguez is such a great planner when it comes to romantic occasions, maybe Lopez should just let him take over? He clearly knows what he’s doing.