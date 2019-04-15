She may have her hands full with a bustling career and three grown kids, but Kelly Ripa definitely has baby on the brain these days. On Monday’s Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa revealed that she asked husband Mark Consuelos if he’d want another baby. As you might expect, Consuelos’ reaction was pretty funny, according to Ripa’s account of their conversation.

So, how did this whole conversation about another baby for Ripa and Consuelos even begin? With Andy Cohen, of course. Cohen was serving as Ripa’s substitute cohost for Monday’s Live! episode and their opening remarks veered towards the topic of Cohen’s first months as a new dad to his son, Benjamin. During their chat in front of the studio audience, Ripa revealed that Cohen’s baby made her get the itch to maybe try for a fourth child — and she brought it up to Consuelos while they were watching Game of Thrones.

“I was putting it out there for [Mark] last night,” Ripa shared. “He was like, ‘It’s alright. Let’s be grateful for what we have.’ But then he put on Game of Thrones and fell asleep, which was the anti-aphrodisiac.”

Ripa went on to add, “He really does make me want to have another baby. He confused me,” which, same. We have zero problems seeing where Ripa is coming from when it comes to wanting to make babies with Consuelos, even after three kids (Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16) and 22 years of marriage. Like, have you seen what Consuelos is working with these days?

Cohen went on to confirm that his son has some special power, joking with the audience that “[My son] is causing women all over my life to start re-ovulating. Kelly came over, [and] her body was responding in ways… I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I do have to calm the ladies down a little bit.”

While we’re a little wary to agree that an infant has the ability to make women re-ovulate, we totally get where Cohen is coming from. Benjamin is so stinkin’ cute and Cohen’s made sure his son is always looking his best on Instagram. What’s not to love? But in all seriousness, if Ripa and Consuelos did want to try and have another kid, we are all for it because they are truly two of the best celebrity parents around. Also, if Ripa wants to broach this topic again, maybe make sure GoT isn’t playing because how can you focus on anything but that show when it’s on the air?!