HBO had one hell of a Sunday. Not only did the network return with the final season of Game of Thrones, but it also casually released a new teaser trailer and premiere date for Big Little Lies’ second season. And while it goes without saying we’re excited winter is finally here, we’re arguably even more excited about what’s in store this summer for BLL’s Monterey Five.

The short (less than a minute long) but explosive BLL trailer starts with Nicole Kidman’s character, Celeste, telling the other women, “We’re kidding ourselves if we think people will stop talking.” The camera then cuts to Shailene Woodley’s Jane on the beach, as a presumably new male character asks, “You’re one of the Monterey Five, right?”

From there, the video flashes through a montage of various scenes, all which seem to suggest that the ladies — also including Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline, Laura Dern’s Renata and Zoë Kravitz’s Bonnie — are struggling to return to normalcy following the violent death of Celeste’s husband Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgård. A huge highlight of the teaser trailer proves to be our first glimpse at new addition Meryl Streep in action as the late Perry’s mother, Mary Louise.

Arguably the most exciting aspect of the trailer is the end when, after flashing the names of the series’ stars, the premiere date appears: June 9. Per TVLine, season two will air on the network that Sunday at 9/8c.

In 2017, when BLL broke out of its mini-series mold to score a second season, HBO hinted that the show would go on to explore the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.” Meanwhile, Witherspoon noted that a second season would allow the cast “the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

The first season turned out to be a smash success, earning 16 Emmy nominations and winning eight, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Kidman, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Dern and Outstanding Limited Series.

In addition to the return of the core cast members for season two, David E. Kelley will be back as executive producer (alongside Kidman and Witherspoon). Given those facts and seeing this official teaser trailer — uh, do we even need to mention that the soundtrack sounds killer, too? — we’re already counting down the days until June 9.