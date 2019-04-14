Congrats are in order! On Saturday, Dancing with the Stars’ pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson wed in a romantic oceanside ceremony at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. Per People, 200 of the couple’s closest friends and family were in attendance — including former DWTS contestants Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella (and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev); the groom’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd; and several fellow DWTS dance pros such as Emma Slater and husband Sasha Farber, along with Witney Carson.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson said “I do” beneath a chuppah adorned with Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses and peonies in shades of white and ivory. He opted for a classic black tuxedo while his bride wore a sophisticated white gown with sheer sleeves, according to Us Weekly. The bridesmaids, which included DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold and So You Think You Can Dance’s Gabby Diaz, rocked pale pink floor-length gowns. Rippon served as a “bridesman” in a complementary beige suit. During the ceremony, the couple read their own vows and “incorporated a few meaningful traditions” that celebrated both of their cultures. They then exchanged matching rose gold wedding bands from Jacob & Co.

Johnson shared a photo from the big day on her Instagram feed, simply captioning it, “Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 4~13~2019.” Naturally, the nuptial snapshot was met with well-wishes from the dance community — Derek Hough offered up “massive congrats.” Sharna Burgess couldn’t help but gush what a “beautiful bride” Johnson was.

Just a month ago, Johnson confessed that while she wasn’t getting cold feet, her nerves were kicking in. “As [the DWTS] tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a wedding dress. “It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night. I’m forever grateful for these past few months an even more excited for what’s to come.”

Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson last June in Venice, Italy, after reportedly dating for around three years. In an interview with People shortly after his proposal, the now-groom said of his bride, “My life has changed because of [her], and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”