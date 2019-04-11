At this rate, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are a strong contender for the Ross and Rachel of Hollywood. The couple has been on-again, off-again since at least 2017, following a turbulent couple of years romantically for both parties. Earlier today, People confirmed that Affleck and Shookus split up once again that the couple has split up once again, this time citing the long-distance nature of their relationship as the cause.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple had seemed to be rekindling their romance. The pair initially split back in August 2018, when Affleck’s struggle with alcoholism reportedly became too much for Shookus to handle. But just six months later, the duo was spotted reuniting over a sushi dinner — and rumors of their renewed relationship were confirmed shortly thereafter. For the next few weeks, Affleck and Shookus seemed to have a normal, Hollywood couple life, attending movie premieres in New York and enjoying long lunches in Los Angeles.

It’s now two months later, and the pair has split up once again. A source told People that distance played a role in their breakup: Affleck lives and works in Los Angeles, while Shookus’ lives and works in New York City. Further complicating the situation is the fact that both parties have ex-spouses and children in the cities where they live, making the idea of one of them moving cross-country impossible. “While they love and respect each other,” the source told People, “they just realized it wasn’t going to work. They really gave it another try.”

While it’s always (well, usually) sad to see two people break up, it’s nice to know that celebrities really do struggle with the same problems we do. After all, who among us hasn’t been swept away by a long-distance romance, only to have things go south a few weeks later? Hopefully, Affleck and Shookus are getting the comfort they need from their families right now.