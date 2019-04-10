Oprah Winfrey & Prince Harry Team Up For New Mental Health TV Series

Oprah Winfrey is racking up the big wins this week. Just a few days ago, reports of Winfrey’s life-changing donations to help Puerto Ricans recovering from Hurrican Maria caught our attention. Now, we’re all about another excellent project of Winfrey’s: collaborating with Prince Harry for a mental health television series for Apple TV+. Details about this exciting collaboration are few and far between, but what we know so far about the project already has us eager to watch.

According to the official announcement posted to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram, Winfrey and Harry will be coming together as “partners, co-creators and executive producers” for a series of documentaries focused on the issue of mental health. The statement also notes that the documentary series will be launching on Apple TV+ in April 2020. Additionally, Winfrey and Harry have been “developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform.”

The statement continues, elaborating on what the documentaries will dive into in regard to mental health — an issue that Harry and Meghan have both passionately spoken about in the past and done charitable work for in the past.

“The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive,” the statement reads.

The statement on Harry and Meghan’s Instagram included a comment directly from Harry, who opened up about why this project was important to him.

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” he stated.

His statement continues, discussing what he hopes the documentary will achieve: “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

It’s unclear how much of a role Meghan might have in this project, although we can’t imagine why she wouldn’t be involved, especially considering she will likely be back from maternity leave once production begins on this series. Add to this the fact that she’d be working alongside her husband and her dear friend, Winfrey, and we think it’d be a win for everyone if Meghan got on board.