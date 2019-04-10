She may have played a wedding planner in 2001 alongside Matthew McConaughey, but in real life Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven’t started wedding planning. For the couple, it’s just a really busy time in their lives. Plus, it seems like they just want to enjoy being engaged, and who can blame them?

During a recent interview with WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina In The Morning that’s set to air Wednesday morning on April 11, the Hustlers star revealed that she and Rodriguez haven’t started planning their future nuptials yet.

“We just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait.”

After host Carolina Bermudez joked that Lopez probably wouldn’t reveal wedding details anyway, the World of Dance judge added, “I really don’t know yet. It’s easy [to talk about], I’m not lying right now.”

Lopez also appeared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on April 9, where she said that wedding plans are nonexistent right now. After host Elvis Duran asked if they started discussing wedding ideas, she admitted, “Not yet, not yet, not yet. We’re not there yet. Yeah, we just got engaged, so … We’ve vaguely talked about, like, ‘Oh, when do you think?’ and things like that, but nothing is set in stone, and we’re not there yet.”

Furthermore, between Lopez’s 50th birthday tour, appropriately dubbed It’s My Party, and Rodriguez’s busy schedule, they’re focusing on their work right now. “We have so much ahead of us this year,” she told Duran. “He just started Sunday Night Baseball, and everything that he’s doing and he’s traveling constantly, and I just started the movie [Hustlers], and then I go on tour … Trying to even put our schedules together so we can see each other during that time is challenging.”

Speaking of her tour, the Second Act star said Rodriguez will support her as much as he can. “The kids will probably be with me the whole time,” Lopez told Cubby & Carolina In The Morning of her twins, Emme and Max. As for her fiancé, “Alex has Sunday night baseball, so he’ll be in and out. He told me, ‘I’m definitely at opening night, I’m definitely at closing night, in between we’ll figure it out.'”

Lopez and the athlete only got engaged at the beginning of March, so it’s still early in their engagement. There’s no rush for them to get married or to even start wedding planning. They are definitely a busy couple, so whenever they find time to have a wedding, let alone plan one, they will most likely go full speed ahead. Until then, let’s just allow Lopez and Rodriguez to celebrate being an engaged couple.