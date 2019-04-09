EntertainmentTelevision

Netflix & The Crown's Princess Diana Ascends the Throne

Outside of the fact that the show itself is brilliant to watch, one of the most enjoyable things about being a fan of The Crown is anticipating who’ll slip into the royal roles. And the latest casting news is arguably the most exciting development yet — Netflix has found The Crown’s Princess Diana. Per The Hollywood Reporter, an extensive search by the streaming giant has led to a newcomer being tapped to play Lady Diana, the series’ future princess of Wales.

The team behind The Crown has chosen Emma Corrin, whose career so far consists of theater productions. “Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, said in a statement. “As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

Understandably, the newbie star seems psyched to have landed such an iconic part. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to gush about just how “overjoyed, over the moon and incredibly honored” she is to play the late Lady Diana. “I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice,” said Corrin.

Of course, Corrin isn’t the only thrilling casting news to come from The Crown lately. Broadchurch star Olivia Coleman — who recently became a global darling due to her Academy Award acceptance speech — will be taking Claire Foy’s place as Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four. Also, Gillian Anderson is joining as British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, along with Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

If you ask us, it sounds as though The Crown is poised for a royal takeover of everyone’s tellies in the very near future.

