Things are moving quickly in the legal proceedings surrounding the college admissions scam case, which involves more than 30 parents including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Following the news on Monday that Huffman would be entering a guilty plea, we are now learning that Loughlin will likely face up to two years in prison — even if she takes a plea deal with the prosecutors handling this case. Things are now incredibly serious for Loughlin, so let’s break down what these latest reports are saying about her future in this case.

According to TMZ, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who has also been charged in this case, may face a minimum of two years in jail if they do strike a plea deal with prosecutors. The other parents involved in this case have reportedly also been offered plea deals, but prosecutors are apparently only accepting plea deals that involve prison time. At this time, neither Loughlin nor Giannulli have entered their pleas, but they may face harsher sentencing than Huffman (who TMZ notes may only serve up to four months in prison based on her charges) due to the nature of their alleged crimes in this case, which includes paying a $500,000 bribe to make it look like their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, were recruited by the USC rowing team.

It’s unclear when Loughlin or Giannulli will enter their pleas but People magazine reported earlier this week that Loughlin is apparently turning to her faith as a way of getting stability and support during this time. Per a source speaking with People about how Loughlin is coping right now, they claim that “while waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule—going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch. She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this. She’s holding up well, given the circumstances. She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”