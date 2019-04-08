EntertainmentMusic

Beyoncé’s Reported Documentary Is Called Homecoming & Will Drop Very Soon on Netflix

Queen Bey might be coming to Netflix very soon. Based on a tweet and an Instagram posted on Sunday by the streaming service, many people believe Beyoncé’s reported Netflix documentary is called Homecoming and will drop on April 17. To be clear, nothing has been confirmed or denied about the special, including if it really does involve Beyoncé. That said, fans can’t help but dissect all of the clues seemingly pointing in the direction that the singer will soon enough have her own doc about the time she headlined Coachella in 2018 — and made history in the process.

There have been rumors for awhile now that the 37-year-old musician earned herself some type of special on Netflix, but details have remained somewhat scarce and unconfirmed. Well, on April 7, Netflix posted on social media an image with a yellow background with the word “Homecoming” in black font printed across it. Some of the the letters in the word were also replaced with Greek letters.

Many are taking Netflix’s cryptic post as confirmation that Bey really is getting her own documentary on Netflix. As reported by E! News, the special will reportedly “feature some never-before-seen moments from her 2018 Coachella performance and more.” On April 3, Us Weekly also reported that a source dished Beyoncé was working on a Netflix documentary that “will be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance” and will feature additional footage.

As pointed out by E! News, Netflix’s posts include some hard-to-ignore colors. The yellow and black colors used in the post are the same colors as bees. Get it? Like the Beyhive, the name of Beyoncé’s fans. Furthermore, Homecoming is set to drop on April 17, the same day the Formation artist made history at Coachella by becoming the first black woman to headline the popular music festival.

If that isn’t enough, and as reported by E! News, Beyoncé also launched a program called Homecoming to create scholarships at Xavier University, Bethune-Cookman University, Wilberforce University and Tuskegee University, which are all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Again, nothing has been confirmed or denied about the potential Queen Bey Netflix doc, but the clues are definitely hard to ignore. Like us, you better mark your calendar for April 17 to see if Beyoncé really does come to the streaming service.

