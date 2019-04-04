There’s no hiding it, fans are really into Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s love story. That interest also goes for any and all parts of their relationship journey they’re willing to share with the rest of the world. So when Lopez shared why she was “weary” about marrying Rodriguez during an interview on the Morning Mashup on SiriusXM Hits 1 earlier this week, we all came to a screeching halt.

When asked when Lopez knew Rodriguez was “the one” during their two-year courtship before getting engaged in the Bahamas in March, the Second Act actress got real honest real quick.

“I don’t know, probably…like a year in. A year in. I was just sussin’ it out until then,” Lopez said with a laugh, continuing, “[I was] very weary after everything that I’ve been through. I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe no. I really love him, I like him.’ Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon — so it almost made me a little like, ‘Hey, wait, what’s happening here? Let me just wait a second.'”

It’s not surprising Lopez was extra cautious about thinking Rodriguez was marriage-material; not because he’s not a good guy, but because Rodriguez will become Lopez’s fourth husband, following previous husbands Ojani Noa, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998; Chris Judd, who was married to the singer from 2001 to 2003; and Marc Anthony, who shares twins Max and Emme with Lopez and was her husband from 2004 to 2014. This is a big step for anybody, but taking the plunge for the fourth time surely has to come with a little extra emotional weight to it.

That said, it’s clear from Lopez’s comments that she has no weariness or worries about whether Rodriguez is truly the one for her. Earlier on the show, Lopez opened up about what it’s like living and growing together as a couple with Rodriguez by her side, sharing that “it’s great to have a best friend and a partner that you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that’s what it’s like. We’re both really similar. It was just like, having somebody who understands you from the inside, as far as like: I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn’t mean that I don’t love you, we love each other, but we’re doing this together.”

Now that we’re all on the same page, let’s talk wedding plans next.