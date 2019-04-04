In just three weeks, filming for the CW’s beloved telenovela-inspired dramedy, Jane the Virgin, will come to an end. The series is currently in its fifth and final season and viewers are surely on the edges of their seats to see how it ends. On Wednesday, the Jane the Virgin cast posted teary-eyed photos on Instagram, remarking on how many emotions that final table read inspired in them.

Series star Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael Solano, posted a photo with his costars Yael Grobglas, who plays Petra, and Gina Rodriguez, who plays the titular Jane Villanueva. In the photo, all three have clearly been crying. Baldoni wrote, “Five years of cast table reads every week … this was the last one. Ends are always hard. We’ve grown up together. Been through massive life moments together. Through joy and pain. These are real friendships. Not ‘show friendships’.”

He continued, “It’s the end of an era but the beginning of so many incredible things. Our show has given birth to so much beauty in all of our lives. So many tears. But they are tears of gratitude. Man I’m going to miss this family. I’m ready for what’s next… but not quite yet. We have three more weeks together. I will savor them. I will enjoy them. I will appreciate them as I appreciate all of you. For watching us every week and letting us into your homes and your hearts. For binging and sharing and following our journeys. Without you this doesn’t exist. Thank you. For everything. Love, A very sentimental Justin.”

Grobglas also shared photos from the final table read, including a teary-eyed picture of her holding her final script and a photo of her script on the table, accompanied by a pile of used tissues. “Just had our last table read for #janethevirgin,” she wrote. “After crying non stop for 1.5 hours I’m gonna go pass out. Too many feelings.”

Finally, Andrea Navedo, who plays Jane’s mother Xiomara, posted a video showing the end of the final table read. She wrote in her caption that she had to Skype into the reading from New York, where she’s filming a movie, but “Words can’t express what this show has meant to me and the huge blessings it has brought me. At a loss for words right now. Just all I can say is #Wow and thank you to all of the #fans for your support!”

The Jane the Virgin series finale is slated to air in July, with a spin-off already in the works. The new series, Jane the Novela, will be an anthology series wherein each season is based on a different novel written by Rodriguez’s character. The first season is set at a Napa Valley vineyard where nothing, not even the dead, stays buried for long.

Jane the Virgin airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on the CW.