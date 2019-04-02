Is it weird to admit that I nearly died of fear after watching the newest teaser trailer for Game of Thrones season eight? Honestly, the latest trailer, released on Tuesday, April 2, is so chilling and grim that it’s hard not to feel a black hole of nerves just form right in your stomach. The teaser plays on every fan’s fears that their favorite character will die this season (and let’s be real, whoever you think might die will probably die) and it does so with such brutal minimalism that you almost don’t want to watch the season premiere when it airs on April 14. Almost.

The latest GoT season eight teaser trailer shows us the aftermath of the Battle at Winterfell, which has already been teased in the season’s full-length trailer. The first big battle in season eight will see the humans squaring off against the White Walkers as winter completely settles in bone-chilling fashion in Westeros. In this new teaser, we are shown a battle-worn Winterfell, with broken doors, upturned carts and piles of snow with personal belongings like Tyrion’s pin, which indicates he’s Daenerys’ advisor, Jamie’s golden hand and Jon Snow’s sword, Longclaw, scattered all over the place.

Even though no bodies were shown nor did we hear anyone speak, the message is clear: lives will be claimed in the first battle of season eight; prepare to say goodbye.

In similarly grim, dread-inducing fashion, HBO also released a new season eight poster. Unlike previous posters which envisioned each of our favorite characters sitting on the Iron Throne, this new poster envisions all of them dead and arranged to mimic the appearance of the Iron Throne. How charming.

What’s clear here is that these final promotional materials aim to prepare viewers for the true cost of war, of how much it’s going to truly suck to see some of our favorites die and what the devastating aftereffects of these battles will be within the world of GoT.

Make sure you tune in to watch the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones on Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c on HBO.