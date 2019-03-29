We’re rolling into the weekend with this news. During a joint appearance on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Beach Bum costars and longtime friends Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg described a frankly hilarious goof that happened during filming. Apparently, Snoop Dogg wanted McConaughey’s weed-smoking in the movie to be authentic. So, he switched a prop joint for a real one and got high with McConaughey during a lengthy scene.

“We do the scene and it’s about an eight-minute take, [which is] a long take if you’re passing a joint back and forth and you’re smoking hardcore to the heels of your feet,” McConaughey told Kimmel. In the scene, Snoop Dogg’s character Lingerie is introducing McConaughey’s character Moondog to smoking weed. He continued, “So the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like, ‘Man, I’m not sure that was a prop…’ And I look over and Snoop goes, ‘Yo, Moondog, that wasn’t prop weed, that was Snoop weed.’”

McConaughey explained that he thought he was smoking a joint stuffed with oregano. When Snoop Dogg told him about the switch, McConaughey said, “Okay man. Buckle up because here we go!” It was the first take of the night and according to McConaughey, “I didn’t speak another word of English, really. It was one of those highs where I didn’t really catch my breath until 5:30 the next day.”

While he was high, McConaughey unveiled a previously-hidden talent. He “wrapped for 13 hours straight,” according to Snoop Dogg. McConaughey was foggy on how the evening went down after they got high together, so the next day he asked Snoop Dogg to help him recall.

“Snoop said, ‘You were great, Moondog. You hit 4 in the park home runs,’” McConaughey remarked.

Throughout their interview with Kimmel, it’s clear that these two have a lot of fun together. Regarding how they met, Snoop Dogg told Kimmel, simply, “It’s magic. I think certain people in life are meant for each other. I think Matthew and I were meant for each other. It’s meant to be.”

The Beach Bum is in theaters now.