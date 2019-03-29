EntertainmentCelebrity News

Meghan Trainor Actually Issues Response About Marriage After Appearing Sans Ring

by

There’s no need to panic about this celebrity relationship. Meghan Trainor attended the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday and she was noticeably missing a certain accessory: her wedding ring. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she assured fans that her relationship with Daryl Sabara is great, so they shouldn’t worry. She simply forgot her ring at home, which is something many of us have done at one time or another, even totally unintentionally.

“Now that I’m a wife — I’m sorry, bae [it’s my] first red carpet I forgot my ring,” Trainor told ET. “So nothing’s wrong. Nobody panic at home — everything’s great. I just simply forgot! Marriage is great, though,” she continued.

Since she and Sabara tied the knot in a fairytale-esque ceremony in December, Trainor said, they have been working on music together, which will be their focus for the foreseeable future. “He sings backup on every single song I write now. He’s in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too,” she said. “He’s learning. He’s like, ‘This is my dream,’ because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true.”

At the moment, Trainor, 25, is spending a significant amount of time working on her third studio album, which has been delayed twice due to the fact that she wanted to add more material. “I’m sticking to my roots about writing inspirational, big anthems about loving yourself,” she told ET. “And Treat Myself is the album and I got a couple big songs on there that are sassy,” she teased. “I have amazing features that I can’t talk about yet, but you will drop on the floor. Like, you are going to freak out!”

Eventually, Trainor admitted, she would like to have kids with Sabara, but that’s not in the cards right now. “When I got married, I was like, ‘Let’s do it!'” she said. “Like, I got inspired, and I had to reel it in. I had to be like, ‘Listen,’ so we got a dog. We got another dog!”

From her comments, it seems like Trainor and Sabara are happily ensconced in their still-new marriage, which makes us happy for them — and eager to hear her new album.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Entertainment

View article
Photo of Mayim Bialik and Kaley

The Big Bang Theory Just Made TV History

The Big Bang Theory Just Made TV History

View article
Collage of Chris Pratt at The

When Is Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding Actually Happening?

When Is Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding Actually Happening?

View article
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell at

Ben Higgins Says He & Ex Lauren Bushnell Are Friends 2 Years After Their Split

Ben Higgins Says He & Ex Lauren Bushnell Are Friends 2 Years After Their Split

View article
christina-el-moussa-ant-anstead

Christina Anstead Surprises Husband Ant With a Very Extra 40th Birthday Present

Christina Anstead Surprises Husband Ant With a Very Extra 40th Birthday Present

View article
Photo of Gwendoline Christie in HBO's

Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Reflects on Brienne’s Journey In Season 8

Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Reflects on Brienne’s Journey In Season 8

View article
This Is The Biggest Decision Meghan

This Is By Far The Biggest Decision Meghan & Harry Must Make About Their Baby

This Is By Far The Biggest Decision Meghan & Harry Must Make About Their Baby

ad