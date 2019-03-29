Welcome to a week in the world of Chrissy Teigen. To be precise, the week of March 24, 2019. The model, author and mama of two has quickly become one of the internet’s most favorite voices — and for good reason, too. Teigen is candid, cheeky and can serve a mean clap back when necessary. But she’s more than just a personality figure. Teigen is more than a candid internet personality; she’s an inspiring and outspoken activist, with gun control, immigration and climate change issues near and dear to her heart.

While EGOT winner and husband John Legend may get accolades from peers in the music industry, we all know the real star in that marriage is Teigen — with kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 10 months, right behind her. Heck, all the proof you need is the fact that Teigen shines brightest on social media, inspiring an endless stream of headlines with just a few swipes on her phone. With so much news on a daily basis, we at SheKnows have decided to provide real service journalism and highlight the crème de la crème of Teigen content every week.

Without further ado, here are the absolute best moments from just a week in the life of Chrissy Teigen.

March 24

Teigen starts off strong, gut-punching us right in the feels with this dreamy photo of Miles taking a snooze on her chest.

at the risk of sounding like everyone I’ve ever made fun of, this is the best feeling in the world pic.twitter.com/3LZ22wR9aw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 25, 2019

March 27

With two cookbooks under her belt, Teigen is taking on something even more daunting: a website. The foodie shared a photo of the best looking sandwich we’ve ever seen, adding that all that yummy content was for her upcoming, free, website.

the website is hard work…like doing all the work of a book….but for free. if you guys don't like it, I WILL give up and move to the country — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2019

She also settled the national debate on sliced bagels that took Twitter by storm, too.

vote NO on prop: slicingbagels — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2019

Luna got herself an outdoor dollhouse with (maybe, probably, definitely) more square footage than a New York City three-floor walk-up, thanks to the handy crafting skills of Legend.

March 28

Finally, Teigen trolled herself for a typo so brilliantly there’s nothing we could add to the conversation.

This is just one week in the life of Teigen, but make no mistake: the coming weeks will provide lots of Teigen gems and when they do, we’ll be there to cover them.