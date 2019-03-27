Get ready for your daily dose of cuteness! Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia made her magazine debut on the May cover of Parents, and it’s guaranteed to put a twinkle in your eye. Or your ovaries. Is that a thing? Because after seeing Kavvia James Union Wade’s sweet baby smile, we’re pretty sure our ovaries are twinkling.

Union unveiled the mother-daughter moment on Instagram, captioning the cover, “My favorite cover yet. #shadybaby is on magazines stands… world watch out. @kaaviajames is already my kinda girl and is my forever #wcw. She smiles when she sees @dwaynewade and has a loud laugh that sounds like husky-voiced unicorn giggles.” The proud mama continued, “This little girl has brought a light and joy to my life I didn’t even know was possible. Without words, she has challenged me to be a better version of myself, and on the daily has me busting out in fits of laughter. Time to eat up the cuteness on this cover.” Where’s a good praise-hands emoji when you need one? ‘Cause the cuteness of this moment is a snack-and-a-half.

Of course, Union also had some equally heartwarming things to say about motherhood. “We enjoy every moment,” she said, referencing her husband and Kaavia’s father, Dwayne Wade. “But days fly by in a blur of life. It’s like watching a clip in fast-forward. I’m like, ‘No, I’m still in it!’”

Union also touched more on Kaavia’s budding personality, telling Parents, “When I ask her a question, Kaavia responds with a lot of animation and she’ll pause so you can ask her more. She follows along, but she doesn’t do baby talk. When people talk baby talk, she gives shady-baby looks.” Ah, a girl after our own hearts!

It’s not all a walk in the park, though. Union — who, along with husband Dwayne Wade, welcomed baby Kaavia back in November — admits she was ill-prepared for the rigors of parenting. “I suck at swaddling. I don’t know whether to use plastic or glass bottles. I never knew there were so many types of nipples. And installing a car seat is like taking the SATs!” she joked, adding, “I don’t have all the answers, which feels terrifying.”

We’re loving Union’s honesty, as well as her healthy approach to being a so-called late bloomer mom at 46. “I give myself permission to be human… I’m not trying to be a perfect parent. I’m okay with life not being balanced. I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area. There are times I should be studying lines, but I’m playing with my baby girl and I’m enjoying it,” she said.