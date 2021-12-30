Well, well, well, it looks like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, isn’t the only member of the royal family to recently be connected to some drama that has made its way to the public spotlight. Rumors of an alleged feud between Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and longtime friend Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley first emerged last month. Since then, the rumors have evolved to something worse: reports that Prince William cheated on Kate with Hanbury while the duchess was pregnant with their third child.

As originally reported by UK tabloid The Sun, the friends and neighbors had a falling out after Prince William encouraged Kate to slowly phase out Hanbury and husband David Rocksavage from their lives. While these reports have not been independently confirmed, Prince William has made a strong statement when he threatened British media outlets with legal action if they were to proceed with reports. While that tactic may have worked at home, it hasn’t stopped the story from gaining momentum on Twitter and American publications. The resulting coverage has added to sexist and body-shaming vitriol directed at Hanbury on social media and even on her estate’s Instagram page, which she runs.

While it’s still unclear exactly what this alleged feud leading to the possible breaking of friendly ties was about, one unsubstantiated narrative by established UK journalist Giles Coren involves claims of an affair between Hanbury and William. Last month, Elle magazine reported that Kate and Hanbury had apparently considered taking legal action against The Sun, implying that both women want to shut the story down because it’s not true. Although, to be fair, neither woman has issued a statement confirming or denying there is any truth to rumors of bad blood between them.

In light of all this, and considering this is the first time many are hearing the name “Rose Hanbury,” let’s take a look at who Hanbury is and what we know about her.

A version of this story was originally published in 2019.

1. She is a member of the peerage of the UK

When she was 25 years old, Hanbury married David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Following their 2009 nuptials, Hanbury earned the title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She also has familial ties to the peerage as her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambert, was the daughter of the 10th Earl of Cavan.

2. Hanbury was a model before she got married

Hanbury’s professional life before marriage primarily revolved around making a living as a model. Per Tatler, Hanbury was represented by Storm Models, the same agency that once represented supermodel Kate Moss.

3. She is a mother of three

Hanbury is a mother to three children. Twins Alexander Hugh George, Earl of Rocksavage, and Oliver Timothy George, Lord of Cholmondeley, will be 10 years old in October. The couple’s daughter, Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, turned three in March. And here’s a fun fact about how they decided which son would receive the title of future Marquess: They picked the chubbier twin!

As explained by the Telegraph, typically the title would go to the son who entered the delivery room first. But since the boys were essentially introduced at the same time via C-section, their parents came up with an alternative solution. “They have decided that the eighth marquess will be the boy who weighed more at birth,” a family friend reportedly told the Telegraph. “There was only eight ounces in it, but they will be a very significant eight ounces.”

4. She has more than one royal family connection

Not only is Hanbury connected to the royal family through her friendship with Kate, but her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambert, was a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding in November 1947. Hanbury also had the honor of attending William and Kate’s nuptials back in April of 2011.

5. Hanbury and Kate are part of a special circle of friends

Both Hanbury and Kate’s homes, Houghton Hall and Anmer Hall respectively, are located in Norfolk, England, and they are located within walking distance of each other. Because of this and the fact that the friends live close to other members of the British upper crust and, as such, regularly socialize with them, their group has been dubbed the “Turnip toffs” by the media, likely a dig at the rural local of their homes and their class.

6. Hanbury and Kate are patrons of the same charity

In addition to having been friends for over a decade, Hanbury and Kate are patrons of one of the same charities, the East Anglia Children’s Hospice. The group is dedicated to helping children and young adults who are living with life-threatening conditions as well as supporting families living in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

