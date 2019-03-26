Exes really can get along, as Anna Faris and Chris Pratt continue to prove. In a new interview for divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, Faris commented again on Pratt’s engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. As you’ll soon see, the two have chosen to maintain a cordial relationship, and not only for the sake of their son, Jack, but because they want to.

The Mom star explained that she and Pratt always wanted to ensure that they continued to be civil to each other. Their post-divorce relationship was a discussion they had early on in their breakup (they split in 2017 after eight years of marriage).

“Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do,” she explained on the podcast. “So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that [son] Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”

So when Pratt decided he wanted to propose to Schwarzenegger, he reached out to Faris. “So, he was so sweet, as he always is,” she said. “He called me, like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

Faris didn’t stop there but also said, “Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.”

This isn’t the first time Faris has opened up about her ex-husband getting remarried. Soon after Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January on Instagram, she took to the comments section of Pratt’s post and wrote, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

Following the couple’s big news, Faris even opened up on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, about her ex and Schwarzenegger getting married. Actually, this is where she first revealed Pratt had given her a heads up about his proposal. “Chris texted me this morning, and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing.'” Like on Wasser’s podcast, Faris also shared on her own podcast that she joked with the Guardians of the Galaxy star about being an “ordained minister.”

If that isn’t proof enough, Faris continued to say on her podcast, “I’m so happy for them. I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him, and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

See? Pratt and Faris really do get along and the actress genuinely couldn’t be happier for her former partner finding love again. The respect and support they continue to have for each other is truly admirable and shows that a breakup can be amicable.