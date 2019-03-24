Ah, April — a month when the world starts to come alive again! And now that spring has sprung, a bouquet of new movies and TV shows is blossoming on streaming services. That’s right; the list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2019 is here. Sure, most of us will be totally preoccupied with the return of HBO’s Game of Thrones on primetime. But, hey, we’ve gotta have something to watch in between episodes. Enter the bounty of binge-worthy fare dropping on Netflix this month.

Sadly, the coming of these titles also signals the exit of others. Want to see Big and Carrie finally tie the knot? Better hit play on Sex and the City: The Movie before it takes its final bow on April 1. Are you a total Star Wars fanatic? Make room in your schedule to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars (the movie, seasons one through five and “The Lost Missions”) before April 7 rolls around. Craving a little Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper screen time? Silver Linings Playbook will only be available for your viewing pleasure until April 18.

Don’t worry, though — there are tons of new titles arriving in April to look forward to, and we have that full list for you. But before we dive into that, here are a few of our top picks from the new arrivals.

P.S. I Love You (April 1)

There’s no better time to re-watch this 2007 romance starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. Why? For starters, we miss Butler! Where’ve you been, guy? But also, and more to the point, Cecelia Ahern — the author of the hit novel adapted for the film — just announced a sequel. Titled Postscript, the “deeply emotional” follow-up will hit bookstore shelves on Sept. 19 in the UK and Ireland (and, you know, hopefully it will be available online for the rest of us, too).

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (April 3)

If you’re a fan of horror, you’ll likely find yourself gravitating toward this terrifying title. An Indonesian horror film, Suzzanna: Buried Alive will make you feel just as claustrophobic as the name might suggest. “After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good,” reads the movie’s description.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (April 5)

We’ve been counting down the days until the return of this deliciously dark series, so an early April premiere of part two is good news, indeed. A wicked remake of the circa-‘90s-era Sabrina the Teenage Witch, this reboot looks as dark and twisty as ever in the teaser trailer. Will Sabrina’s non-witchy loved ones discover her supernatural secret? Her BFFs are certainly starting to suspect something.

Black Summer (April 11)

Fans of The Walking Dead and Z Nation, rejoice! Along comes the prequel series for the latter, but make no mistake — Black Summer isn’t nearly as zombical (zombie comical, obvs) as Z Nation. Rather, because it follows the initial chaos and destruction of the zombie apocalypse, it’s decidedly more dramatic. Bonus? A fantastic cast including Jaime King, Justin Chu and Kelsey Flower should keep up on our toes.

Someone Great (April 19)

If you’re anything like us, you’re still bummed out that Jane the Virgin is ending this season. Sigh. Here’s a tiny bit of good news in the Gina Rodriguez universe, though — she stars alongside Rosario Dawson and Brittany Snow in the Netflix original Someone Great, a rom-com about a woman on the rebound who seeks to move on with help from her two best friends.

April 1

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Chambers

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Ultraman

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3

Suzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (part two)

In the Shadows

Legacies (season one)

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire — Caligula: The Mad Empire

Spirit Riding Free (season eight)

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season six)

April 10

New Girl (season seven)

You vs. Wild

April 11

Black Summer

April 12

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15

Luis Miguel: The Series (season one)

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

April 18

My First First Love

April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo (season five)

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha (season two)

Someone Great

April 20

Grass Is Greener

April 22

Pinky Malinky (part two)

Selection Day

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

April 24

Bonding

April 25

The Hateful Eight (extended version)

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector (season two)

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princess of Power (season two)

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero (season five)

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation