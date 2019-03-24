Ah, April — a month when the world starts to come alive again! And now that spring has sprung, a bouquet of new movies and TV shows is blossoming on streaming services. That’s right; the list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2019 is here. Sure, most of us will be totally preoccupied with the return of HBO’s Game of Thrones on primetime. But, hey, we’ve gotta have something to watch in between episodes. Enter the bounty of binge-worthy fare dropping on Netflix this month.
Sadly, the coming of these titles also signals the exit of others. Want to see Big and Carrie finally tie the knot? Better hit play on Sex and the City: The Movie before it takes its final bow on April 1. Are you a total Star Wars fanatic? Make room in your schedule to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars (the movie, seasons one through five and “The Lost Missions”) before April 7 rolls around. Craving a little Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper screen time? Silver Linings Playbook will only be available for your viewing pleasure until April 18.
Don’t worry, though — there are tons of new titles arriving in April to look forward to, and we have that full list for you. But before we dive into that, here are a few of our top picks from the new arrivals.
P.S. I Love You (April 1)
There’s no better time to re-watch this 2007 romance starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. Why? For starters, we miss Butler! Where’ve you been, guy? But also, and more to the point, Cecelia Ahern — the author of the hit novel adapted for the film — just announced a sequel. Titled Postscript, the “deeply emotional” follow-up will hit bookstore shelves on Sept. 19 in the UK and Ireland (and, you know, hopefully it will be available online for the rest of us, too).
Suzzanna: Buried Alive (April 3)
If you’re a fan of horror, you’ll likely find yourself gravitating toward this terrifying title. An Indonesian horror film, Suzzanna: Buried Alive will make you feel just as claustrophobic as the name might suggest. “After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good,” reads the movie’s description.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (April 5)
We’ve been counting down the days until the return of this deliciously dark series, so an early April premiere of part two is good news, indeed. A wicked remake of the circa-‘90s-era Sabrina the Teenage Witch, this reboot looks as dark and twisty as ever in the teaser trailer. Will Sabrina’s non-witchy loved ones discover her supernatural secret? Her BFFs are certainly starting to suspect something.
Black Summer (April 11)
Fans of The Walking Dead and Z Nation, rejoice! Along comes the prequel series for the latter, but make no mistake — Black Summer isn’t nearly as zombical (zombie comical, obvs) as Z Nation. Rather, because it follows the initial chaos and destruction of the zombie apocalypse, it’s decidedly more dramatic. Bonus? A fantastic cast including Jaime King, Justin Chu and Kelsey Flower should keep up on our toes.
Someone Great (April 19)
If you’re anything like us, you’re still bummed out that Jane the Virgin is ending this season. Sigh. Here’s a tiny bit of good news in the Gina Rodriguez universe, though — she stars alongside Rosario Dawson and Brittany Snow in the Netflix original Someone Great, a rom-com about a woman on the rebound who seeks to move on with help from her two best friends.
April 1
Across the Line
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Chambers
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Ultraman
Valkyrie
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3
Suzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (part two)
In the Shadows
Legacies (season one)
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire — Caligula: The Mad Empire
Spirit Riding Free (season eight)
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season six)
April 10
New Girl (season seven)
You vs. Wild
April 11
Black Summer
April 12
A Land Imagined
Band Aid
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15
Luis Miguel: The Series (season one)
No Good Nick
The New Romantic
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18
My First First Love
April 19
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo (season five)
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha (season two)
Someone Great
April 20
Grass Is Greener
April 22
Pinky Malinky (part two)
Selection Day
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
April 24
Bonding
April 25
The Hateful Eight (extended version)
The Ugly Truth
April 26
The Protector (season two)
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princess of Power (season two)
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee
April 27
American Honey
April 28
Señora Acero (season five)
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation
