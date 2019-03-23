In the digital day and age of airbrushing and filters galore, it’s easy to get caught up in the illusion of perfection. So, it’s especially refreshing to see a celebrity embrace their body, just as it is. A prime example? On Thursday, Jessie J owned her cellulite in a bikini photo that she shared on Instagram, and fans filled her comment feed with appreciation for the unfiltered snapshot.

The “Nobody’s Perfect” singer took to social media to share a pic of herself standing on the beach in a black bikini and matching black see-through cover-up. Jessie J gave the photo a playful caption, writing, “Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood.” But, perhaps anticipating the body-shaming trolls that practically live for such posts, Jessie added, “Oh, and for those telling me I have cellulite, I know. I own a mirror.”

If Jessie’s unfiltered snapshot did have any detractors, though, they were drowned out by the outpouring of support from fans who respected the singer’s honesty and body positivity. “Yasssss! Everyone has cellulite, I don’t care what anyone says. Own it, girl,” one commenter wrote. “Loving this… Starting following you for this pic and that attitude,” a new fan gushed. Another pointed out that due to the prevalence of digital airbrushing, actually being yourself on social media is a rarity. “Everyone knows how to use Photoshop! Proud [of] yourself [the] way you are — it’s real power!”

Of course, it isn’t just fans who admire Jessie’s healthy attitude about her body. Or, you know, her body in general. Her rumored boyfriend Channing Tatum recently slid into the comment feed of another vacation bikini photo shared by Jessie in which she’s lounging by the pool with a few plates full of Mexican fare. “Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now,” Tatum gushed.

The man isn’t wrong, either. Jessie looks like fire, cellulite and all. But it’s the energy she’s putting out that really makes her #goals.