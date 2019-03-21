Serena Williams is once again opening up about the untimely and tragic murder of her sister.

In an upcoming appearance on Naomi Wadler’s brand new web series, DiversiTea, the inspiring 12-year-old social activist and the 37-year-old tennis great sit down for a discussion about gun violence and its disproportionate impact on communities and women of color. During the conversation, Williams gets candid about the 2003 murder of her sister, Yetunda Price.

Price, Williams’ older half-sister, was murdered in a 2003 shooting in Compton, California while she was parked in her car with her partner, Rolland Wormley. Price was 31 years old and was survived by her three children.

“I was affected personally by gun violence, my sister unfortunately passed from that,” Williams said in a preview for DiversiTea shared by People. “People are talking about it now because it’s happening more widespread. But it’s been affecting our community for years.”

“I think we need to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations,” Williams continues. “Situations are never really gonna get better if you always avoid it, you have to take it head-on.”

In an August 2018 interview with Time, Williams said she learned a mere 10 minutes before a match at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic that the man imprisoned for Price’s murderer was paroled. “I couldn’t shake it out of my mind,” she told the magazine at the time.

Williams added: “It was hard because all I think about is her kids, and what they meant to me. And how much I love them. No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior,” and continued, “It’s unfair that she’ll never have an opportunity to hug me.”

Wadler’s six-part series from Ellen Tube will see her tackle timely social issues and will air every Friday on EllenTube.com and Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel. Catch her full conversation with Williams on March 22.